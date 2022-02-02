Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of StepStone Group worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

