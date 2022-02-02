Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 13,502 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 384,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.