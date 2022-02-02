Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 151,031 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,031 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sotera Health worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHC opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

