Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 30,880 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,575,876 shares of company stock valued at $277,488,647. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

