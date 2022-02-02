Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $2,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $3,641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

