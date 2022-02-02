Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $9,996,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

