Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. I-Mab has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $85.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

