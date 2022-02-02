Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of F45 Training as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Shares of FXLV opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FXLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

F45 Training Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.