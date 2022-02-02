Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

