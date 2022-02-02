Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $402,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $2,048,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

