Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of European Wax Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $16,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $13,632,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. European Wax Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

