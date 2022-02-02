Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $12,197,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $50,144,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NYSE:MCG opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

