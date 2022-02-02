Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 367,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 247,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

