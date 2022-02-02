Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down to $29.33

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.33, but opened at $28.63. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 732 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

