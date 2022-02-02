Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 114,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the previous session’s volume of 13,787 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

