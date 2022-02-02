Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,914 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock has a market cap of $508.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 378,765 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

