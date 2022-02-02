Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,914 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.16.
The stock has a market cap of $508.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
