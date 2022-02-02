Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.42 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 25,641 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.37.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.