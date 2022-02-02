Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 716,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,242,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

