Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 87,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 335,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

