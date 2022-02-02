Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 15,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

