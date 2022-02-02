Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 6,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.