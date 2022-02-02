Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

