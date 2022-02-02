Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.15. 695,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 870,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.