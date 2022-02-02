Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Up 1.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 39,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 174,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

