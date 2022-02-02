Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 600,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,857. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

