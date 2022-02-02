Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

