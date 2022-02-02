Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Gobi Acquisition worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $985,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gobi Acquisition Profile

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.