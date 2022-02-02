Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,181. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

