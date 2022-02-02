Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $287,096.99

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $287,096.99 and $64,682.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.41 or 0.07199150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,828.94 or 0.99810309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054286 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

