Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 130,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,431,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.48%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

