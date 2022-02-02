Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,431,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.48%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

