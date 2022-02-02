Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 853,705 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of BOX worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

