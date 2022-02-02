Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of nVent Electric worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.