Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Hamilton Lane worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

