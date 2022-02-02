Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $31.86 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.21% of Kaman worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 53,531.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

