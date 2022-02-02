Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.48 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

