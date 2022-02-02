Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 46,654 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Quanterix worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,695 shares of company stock worth $1,190,266 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTRX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

