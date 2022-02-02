Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 194,714 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $32,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 40.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

