Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Up 0.4%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.56). 277,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 563,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.48. The firm has a market cap of £400.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

