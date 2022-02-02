Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 95,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 396,823 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $33,838,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

