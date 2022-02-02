Graft Hits Market Capitalization of $369,540.38 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 245.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Graft has a market cap of $369,540.38 and approximately $85,042.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 794.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00391740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

