Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 24.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$29.43 and a 52 week high of C$39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.