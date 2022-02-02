Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 387,392 shares.The stock last traded at $30.94 and had previously closed at $32.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.