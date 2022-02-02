Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Shares Up 0.8%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.05. 35,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 7,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$121.98 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

