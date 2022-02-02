Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 212,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 36,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

