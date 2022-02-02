Grifols Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,044% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 call options.

Several research firms have commented on GRFS. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.