Grin (GRIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,993.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.63 or 0.07184137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00294244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00759445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00071836 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00392604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00245202 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,887,380 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

