Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 147,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of ASR stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.37. 4,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,081. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $161.53 and a fifty-two week high of $216.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

