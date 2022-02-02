Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.47

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.45. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4,304 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

