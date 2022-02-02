Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 102,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,790,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,323,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 259,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.